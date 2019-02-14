Redmi Note 7 by Xiaomi is coming to India on February 28

Earlier this year, Xiaomi spun off Redmi as a sub-brand so that it could closely cater to the mid-range smartphone segment. The first phone under the "Redmi by Xiaomi" moniker is the Redmi Note 7 which was unveiled on January 10 at an event in China. The Redmi Note 7 builds on the success of the past Redmi Note iterations, with features like the waterdrop notch and a 48MP camera to its disposal.

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 7 will be arriving at the Indian shores on February 28 and we expect it to go on sale shortly afterward. The official twitter handle of the company teased the impending launch with a picture. The image depicts the number 7 overlaying a circuitry alongside the launch date, 28 Feb 2019 concluding in a hashtag "#thuglife".

DO NOT keep calm, #ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ will be unveiled on 28th Feb 2019!Register to buy the ticket for the launch event: https://t.co/T9Ftv1Med9. Limited seats!4800 RTs and we'll giveaway #RedmiNote7. pic.twitter.com/XpXhRZbcCyFebruary 14, 2019

In China, the Note 7 is priced starting at 999 Yuan (~Rs 10,400) for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It goes up to 1399 Yuan (~Rs 14,500) for 6GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. We expect the India price to be around the same spectrum.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with a coating of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Due to the waterdrop notch design on the front, the Note 7 has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio providing a bigger screen estate to users.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset with an octa-core Kryo 260 CPU and Adreno 512 as its GPU. This is backed by 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage configurations. One of the major attractions of the phone is the rear 48MP camera sensor which is paired with a 5MP secondary camera which assists in depth-sensing. On the front, there's a single 13MP camera for selfies.

The Note 7 has a fingerprint sensor on the back and a 4,000mAh battery which supports fast charging.