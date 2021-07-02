Realme is reportedly working with Kodak for its camera-centric flagship

Realme some time back announced that it is working on a dual-flagship strategy wherein one device would focus on performance while the other one would be a camera-centric device. Though post that we didn’t hear much about the second flagship phone.

Today a leakster based out of China has revealed that the Chinese smartphone maker may be collaborating with a camera company Kodak for its next device – Realme GT Master Edition. This leak corroborates with another report that came in some time back from a well known and fairly accurate tipster who suggested that “Realme and an established camera manufacturer are coming together, and GT masters release is expected to be announced.”

The Realme GT Master edition is expected to launch soon and may come with a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The phone may be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and may house a triple camera setup at the back with the primary sensor being a 108MP shooter.

Not the first and definitely not the last

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

While the report hasn’t been officially confirmed, however, this is not the first time that a smartphone maker is collaborating with a smartphone company. We’ve had Nokia partnering with Zeiss in its heydays, Huawei and Leica worked closely for various devices.

And very recently, OnePlus partnered with Hasselblad and Vivo shook hands with Zeiss. Similarly, Motorola’s partnership with Hasselblad for one of its Moto Mods, though short-lived, did manage to grab headlines.

Though in most cases, the camera or imaging experts simply let smartphone makers use their branding to market their devices better. In the case of OnePlus, the company constantly coped with criticism around the camera performance of its smartphones, hence it needed a helping hand to establish itself as a brand that’s looking to improve on its shortcomings.

On the other hand, Zeiss had better control of lens quality and was responsible for the cameras on the Nokia phone that the result showed. You might even hear someone saying that old Nokia phones offered better camera performance than many smartphones made even today.

Though only time will tell if this collaboration results in the improvement in Realme’s camera performance, however, knowing Realme, this partnership could give it enough reasons to market its smartphone cameras as one of the best in the business.

That being said if rumours are to be believed Xiaomi is said to be forging similar collaboration with Leica while Samsung may join hands with Olympus soon.

