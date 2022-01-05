Qualcomm presses the accelerator on its automotive push

Audio player loading…

At the ongoing the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, chip maker Qualcomm unveiled its sustained push into automotive semiconductors, unveiling chips that will provide more functionality to connected vehicles. The company has inked new partnerships with automotive biggies Honda, Volvo and Renault to equip their next-generation vehicles with hardware and software platforms.

The San Diego headquartered company is betting big on its Snapdragon Cockpit chips and is creating an open, upgradable, customizable, 'digital chassis'. Further, the Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform will create a digital cockpit, providing an immersive driving experience that includes infotainment, digital dashboards, video and audio.

Qualcomm's systems will allow real-time engagement with the vehicle's surroundings, and its in-cabin capabilities will include E-mirror, a blind spot reduction aid, and emergency vehicle approaching, signal changing, and assisted braking notifications.

Snapdragon Cockpit platform for Volvo electric cars

Qualcomm's deal with Swedish car-maker Volvo is for enhancing infotainment systems in its electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands with 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms.

With Google’s Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), the Polestar 3 and Volvo's upcoming fully electric SUV will feature hands-free help from Google Assistant and precise navigation with Google Maps. Future improvements will be rolled out as over-the-air updates. Volvo cars with next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will hit the roads later this year.

Snapdragon Digital Chassis is basically a comprehensive set of cloud-connected platforms that individually or collectively digitize the numerous systems inside any automobile.

The Snapdragon Digital Cockpit Platforms are designed to help carmakers utilize advanced displays, audio, computing, and connectivity to improve infotainment.

Honda, Volvo cars to have advanced infotainment systems

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm's partnership with Honda Motor is also for advanced infotainment system and AI experiences for in-car virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and driver, and contextual safety use cases.

Honda's upcoming vehicles will feature an Android-powered infotainment system. Honda expects the vehicles to be commercially available in the US beginning in the second half of 2022, with vehicles commercially available across the globe in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Renault Group will work with Qualcomm to leverage the Snapdragon Digital Chassis. Upcoming Renault vehicles will be equipped with these latest connected and intelligent solutions for automotive connectivity including 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), precise positioning and power line communications.

Already, Qualcomm and Google have joined hands to supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard of Renault Megane E-TECH Electric, the French automaker's next-generation electric vehicle (EV).

Automated driving gets enhancement

Qualcomm also said it has created a new chip and system for computer vision, which uses cameras on the car and artificial intelligence to help with safety functions like automatic lane control.

The new 'Snapdragon Ride Vision System' uses software from Arriver, which was part of Qualcomm’s $4.5 billion purchase of automotive technology firm Veoneer last year.

The 'Snapdragon Ride Vision System' is the latest addition to the Snapdragon Ride Platform portfolio and will integrate map crowdsourcing, driver monitoring system (DMS), parking systems, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies.

