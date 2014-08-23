An extra curvy Samsung Gear 3 could debut in a matter of weeks

The Gear 3 is reportedly less rectangular, but more curved than the Gear Fit

It's been scant months since the Samsung Gear 2 hit shelves and wrists, but word is Samsung is already planning to release yet another in its line of smartwatches.

The Samsung Gear 3 will feature a curved, rectangular face, according to a "source familiar with the hardware" who spoke with PocketNow.

The Gear 3's display will reportedly be a bit longer than the Gear 2's, though not quite as rectangular as the extremely oblong Samsung Gear Fit's.

On the other hand, it's said that the Gear 3 will have very thin bezels, high brightness and color saturation, and a much more pronounced curve than the already quite curved Gear Fit has.

Iteration vs. saturation

Interestingly it seems the Gear 3 may not have a camera, but might include a cellular radio, though it's unknown what that would mean for the rumored Gear Solo branding.

Finally the Gear 3 reportedly might sport a larger, rectangular home button, like Samsung's smartphones, and will continue to run Tizen, like other Gear devices.

Samsung has already proved that its strategy when it comes to smartwatches is the same as its smartphone strategy: release as many different models as possible and see what sticks.

Between the Samsung Gear 2, the Samsung Gear 2 Neo, the Samsung Gear Fit, and the Samsung Gear Live, one might think there are enough Samsung smartwatches on the market, but the company itself probably doesn't agree.

If Samsung does feel it's absolutely necessary to continue to saturate the market with minimally differentiated smartwatches, what better time for an unveiling than the IFA 2014 Samsung Unpacked event - the same event at which it's believed the Galaxy Note 4 and the Gear Solo will debut?