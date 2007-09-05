Apple's new iPods - the specs at a glance

Apple has once again launched a squad of new iPods, updating its main iPod, iPod nano and iPod shuffle ranges. We've covered the launch here.
New iPod touch
Apple's most spectacular announcement? Easily the iPod touch - the eagerly anticipated 'iPhone without the phone'. Apple unveiled 8GB and 16GB models, complete with multi-touch display, integrated Wi-Fi, Safari web browser and the new iTunes Wi-Fi Music Store. Check out the full specs below or compare old iPods to new iPods by viewing the screenshots on this page. Just click 'zoom'.
Storage: 8GB or 16GB flash memory
Display: 3.5-inch touchscreen LCD (480x320)
Interface: Multi-touch
Functions: Internet (Wi-Fi), Audio, Photo, Video
Audio supported: AAC, Protected AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, Audible, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV
Video supported: H.264 video @ 640x480 (30fps), H.264 video & 320x240 (30fps), MPEG-4 video 640x480 (30fps)
Battery: 22 hours audio, 5 hours video
Dimensions (HxWxD): 110 x 61.8 x 8 mm
Weight: 120g
Compatibility: Windows/Mac
Price: From £199
New iPod classic
Apple also updated its venerable iPod, now known as the 'iPod Classic'. It's just like the 5G iPod you already own, but with an enhanced UI. The 30GB version has been dumped and replaced with an unbelievable 160GB model. Again, check out the full specs below or compare old iPods to the new iPods by viewing the screenshots on this page. Just click 'zoom'.
Storage: 80GB and 160GB HDD
Display: 2.5-inch LCD, 65K (320x240)
Interface: Click Wheel
Functions: Audio, Photo, Video
Audio supported: AAC, Protected AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, Audible, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV
Video supported: H.264 video @ 640x480 (30fps), H.264 video & 320x240 (30fps), MPEG-4 video 640x480 (30fps)
Battery: 30 hours audio, 8 hours photo, 5 hours video*
Dimensions (HxWxD): 103.5 x 62 x 13.5 mm*
Weight: 162g
Compatibility: Windows/Mac
Price: From £99
*160GB model
New iPod nano
While the iPod Classic is a straightforward update of the 80GB iPod, the new iPod nano has been completely redesigned. It's now smaller and fatter, has a 2-inch screen, an enhanced UI and the ability to play back video. Games are also supported. Check out the full specs below or compare old iPods to the new iPods by viewing the screenshots on this page. Just click 'zoom'.
Storage: 4GB or 8GB flash memory
Display: 2-inch LCD (320x240)
Interface: Click wheel
Functions: Audio, Photo, Video
Audio supported: AAC, Protected AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, Audible, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV
Video supported: H.264 video @ 640x480 (30fps), H.264 video & 320x240 (30fps), MPEG-4 video 640x480 (30fps)
Battery: 24 hours audio, 5 hours photo, 5 hours video
Dimensions (HxWxD): 69.8 x 52.3 x 6.5 mm
Weight: 49.2g
Compatibility: Windows/Mac
Price: from £49