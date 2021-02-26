PlayStation VR 2 and Disney Plus Star: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 53

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's episode is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

Our guests are Jess Weatherbed, Computing Writer at TechRadar and James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 53:

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: with the MacBook rumored to bring back some older ports, what defunct technology would we like to return?

In the news section, we discuss the confirmation of the PlayStation VR 2, the introduction of Disney Plus Star in the UK and our reactions to Blizzcon 2021 as well as the first Nintendo Direct of 2021.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.