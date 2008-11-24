Xmas gadgets for mum: Linx Memoire digi frame

Digital frames are the gift of choice this Christmas for mums, aunties and those other 'difficult-to-buy' relatives you struggle with each year.

"Escape the doom and gloom and relive your amazing holiday memories with Linx Memoire," promises the company's latest promotional blurb.

The particularly cool thing about this latest Xmas incentive is that you can "Buy any stylish and sleek Linx Memoire frame starting at only £49.99 including VAT and get a £150 travel voucher towards your next holiday!"

Free portraits too

If that wasn't a good enough incentive to spend £50 on your ol' mum this Christmas, then Linx is also throwing in a free family portrait voucher in each box, "redeemable at hundreds of photographic outlets nationwide."

Linx frames display pictures, videos and broadcast audio, come complete with a remote control handset and, what's more, for that special Christmas touch, you can also personalise your frame in whatever way you choose over at linxskins.com.

For more on this tasty Christmas offer head over to linx-av.com or sort your mum's pressie out now by snapping up this offer from leading UK retailers such as amazon.co.uk or argos.co.uk.