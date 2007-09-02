LG's iPhone killer: UK details revealed

LG has confirmed that all five major UK mobile networks will be offering the LG Viewty from mid-October

LG'siPhone-challenging LG Viewty touchscreen mobile phone will be released next month on all UK mobile networks. UPDATED: we now have a review here.

The LG Viewty (KU990/U990) is LG's hot new 5.1-megapixel cameraphone that uses a touchscreen user-interface and comes equipped with 3G HSDPA high-speed mobile broadband technology. The LG Viewty uses a similar minimalist design style to the Prada Phone by LG - and, of course, Apple's iPhone.

LG officially announced the Viewty late last month, and has been showing the device at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin. The 5.1-megapixel camera uses Schneider Kreuznach optics with a manually controlled digital zoom and autofous. The camera can shoot video at 120 frames per second, allowing super slow motion replay, and the LG Viewty has an image stabiliser onboard too.

The LG Viewty also has a fast YouTube upload application and a Google application package onboard offering a spread of Google services. HSDPA technology enables full internet browsing and downloading at speeds of up to 3.6Mbps.

The LG Viewty's large 3-inch touchscreen is at the core of the phone's navigation and control system, although there is also a jog wheel option for scrolling through menu options. Handwriting recognition is featured, and users can also add scribbled notes to images.

The touchscreen-operated LG Viewty will be available from all main UK retailers and on the UK's five main mobile networks from mid-October. Prices will be dependent on contracts.

LG Viewty - key features