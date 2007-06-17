Nokia sharpens up 3G mobile range

Nokia is beefing up its mobile range with three new models, including a colourful 3G flip phone and a classically-styled 3G smartphone.

The Nokia 6267 is a 3G flip-phone aimed at the mobile mid-market. It comes in a range of bright colours and is geared up for music playback with a set of external music player controls. A 2-megapixel camera can also shoot VGA resolution DVD-quality video and play video back in VCR quality. A secondary camera is employed inside the shell for face-to-face video calls.

The Nokia 6267 features a multi-format digital music player, an FM radio and supports MicroSD cards up to 4GB. A full web browser is onboard too and push email with attachment viewing is supported.

Nokia 6121 classic

Expanding its mid-range Symbian smartphone line-up, Nokia has introduced its Nokia 6121 classic. Similar in spec to the Nokia 6120 announced in April, it features 3G with broadband speed HSDPA for fast browsing and downloads. A 2megpiaxel camera and secondary video calling camera are provided.

3G downloads and streaming are included, and there's an onboard media player for music and video. A stereo FM radio, with visual radio function, and email support with attachment viewer are included too.

The third Nokia newcomer announced today is the Nokia 3500 classic. The Nokia 3500 classic is a straightforward candybar phone, with an attractive metal-edged design. Nokia is producing the 3500 classic in a selection of vibrant colours, with keypad backlight adding extra colour.

The 3500 classic has a 2-megapixel camera plus a digital music player and FM radio onboard. Unlike the 6267 and 6121 classic, the 3500 classic isn't a 3G mobile - it's a tri-band GSM/GPRS phone.

All three models are expected in the third quarter of this year. SIM-free, the Nokia 6267 is expected to cost 240 euro (£160), the Nokia 6121 classic 260 euro (£173) and the Nokia 3500 classic 135 euro (£90).

Nokia 6267 - key features:

3G plus quad-band GSM/GPRS

2-megapixel camera with flash and 8x zoom

VGA-quality video recording (640x480 pixels), 3GPP format

Secondary camera for video calling

Display: internal 16.7-million colour 240x320 pixels display; external 256k-colour 128x160 pixels

MicroSD card support

Music player (MP3. MP4, AAC, eAAC and WMA support)

FM stereo radio

Stereo Bluetooth

XHTML browser

Push email with attachment support

Mini USB

2.5mm audio connector

Dimensions: 93.9(h) 46.9(w) x 21.5(d) mm

Weight: 105g

Standby: 12.5 days; Talktime: 6.5 hours

Nokia 6121 classic - key features:

3G/HSDPA and Quad-band GSM/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900

HSDPA up to 3.6Mbit/s

Symbian S60 platform, 3.1 Edition

Display: 2-inch 16 million-colour QVGA, TFT display (320x240 pixels)

35MB internal memory plus MicroSD card support up to 2GB (256MB card supplied)

2-megapixel camera with flash and 4x zoom

Video record/playback

Video calling

Video streaming/download

Music player (MP3, M4A, eAAC , WMA)

Stereo FM radio with Visual Radio support

Web browser

Email with attachment viewer

Stereo headset supplied

Stereo Bluetooth connectivity

Mini USB

2.5mm headphone jack socket

Dimensions: 105 (h) x 46(w) x 15(d) mm

Weight 89g

Standby time: Up to 230 hours; Talk time: Up to 3.1 hrs

Nokia 3500 classic - key features: