Nokia Lumia 925 rumored to strut the 'Catwalk' May 14

The next Lumia could replace the line's polycarbonate with an aluminum body

Nokia's next Lumia phone, thought to be called the Lumia 925, will be unveiled during an event next week, according to a report out today.

Chinese site Windows Phone Bar outed the news that the Lumia 920 follow-up will be revealed during a May 14 event in London.

Nokia previously teased that the event will continue "the Nokia Lumia story."

The Finnish phone maker hasn't mentioned the Lumia 925 in any official capacity, but whispers of a device codenamed "Catwalk" have been circulating for months. That device is thought to be the 925, the next successor in Nokia's Lumia line of Windows Phone 8 smartphones.

Lumia 925 Catwalk rumors

The last we heard of the Nokia device codenamed Catwalk was a vague rumor in early April that it would be unveiled May 15.

If today's reports are accurate, that rumor won't have been far off the mark.

The Nokia Catwalk first appeared in rumors in January, and even then it was presumed to be a Lumia 920 successor.

That report suggested that the high-end Catwalk would sport a thinner and lighter aluminum body rather than past Lumias' typical polycarbonate chassis.

Today's report repeated that claim, though its veracity has yet to be verified.

Other rumored specs for the Lumia 925 include a 4.5-inch 1280 x 768 OLED display, a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor, 1GB of memory, 16GB of storage, a non-detachable battery, and an 8.7-megapixel back camera. Essentially, much the same as the Lumia 920, just with a differently made body mold.

We asked Nokia to confirm additional details about the planned announcement on May 14, but a spokesperson for the company informed us they have nothing to add.

Via Hot Hardware