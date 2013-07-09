Jelly Bean finally takes Android top spot, just in time for Key Lime Pie

Hold the (smart)phone people, we have a new Android king as Jelly Bean has finally toppled Gingerbread in its OS dominance.

That's right: the most used Android operating system is now Jelly Bean (which was launched a year ago), breaking the prolonged cycle of the now two year old Gingerbread, aka Android 2.3.

Latest figures out of Google reveal Gingerbread accounts for 34.1 per cent of Android devices, while Android 4.1 & 4.2 Jelly Bean can now lay claim to 37.9 per cent, with Ice Cream Sandwich at 23.3 per cent.

Now, who fancies some Key Lime Pie?

