iPhone-y: Samsung's new knock-off handset to be sold in China

The last time Samsung's Galaxy range of smartphones got a little too iPhone-like in design, Apple sued Samsung, but that seemingly hasn't stopped the South Korean electronics giant from announcing yet another pair of Apple-aping handsets with the China-exclusive Samsung Galaxy C5 and C7.

Clearly modelled after the appearance of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, Samsung's new C-range comes in two sizes (5.2-inch for the C5 and 5.7-inch for the C7), each with a Super AMOLED full HD (1080p) display, a metal unibody, 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage (expandable to 128GB via MicroSD), fingerprint sensor, 16 MP (primary) and 8 MP (secondary) f/1.9 cameras.

The larger C7 has a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset with Adreno 506 GPU, making it slightly faster than the C5's 1.5GHz octa-core Snapdragon 617 chipset with Adreno 405 GPU.

The Galaxy C5 is currently priced at ¥2,199 (approx. US$333, £228, AU$465), while the larger C7 costs ¥2,599 RMB (approx. US$394, £270, AU$550), and will be available soon in such iPhone-like colours as Pink Gold (not Rose Gold, mind you), Gold, Gray (not to be confused with Space Grey), and Silver.

Both phones, which come pre-installed with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, can be viewed in more detail (and with hilarious translations) at Samsung's Chinese website.