HTC Rezound with Beats audio announced

The HTC Rezound is unlikely to launch in the UK

HTC has officially revealed another new handset with Beats headphone technology on board, but it's likely to be a US-only device.

The heavily-rumoured HTC Rezound (previously known as the Vigor) is a 4.3-inch, Android ICS-ready, 4G LTE handset with the Sense 3.0 user-interface painted over the top.

It also has a 720p display, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel snapper on the rear, with a powerful dual LED flash.

Under the hood, the HTC Rezound has plenty of power, with a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a healthy 1,620 mAh battery.

Dope Beats on board

The headline feature is, of course the inclusion of the Beats audio technology, Dr Dre's headphones company which HTC acquired this summer for around $300m.

The device will arrive with a set of branded earphones and when those are plugged in and a special Beats profile which kicks in when the buds are plugged into the device.

In the UK, we recently saw the HTC Sensation XL and XE arrive offering the same sound sensibilities.

So it appears that the Rezound, exclusive to the US carrier Verizon, is the American iteration of that device.

No UK launch

As we have the Sensation, it's unlikely we'll see the device hit UK shores in its current guise due to the tie-in with the network, and that fact that it's a 4G LTE phone.

With regulators still twiddling their thumbs over commencing 4G LTE trials in the UK, it's unlikely that any phones designed exclusively for 4G networks will bother with 3G flavours for those nations lagging behind.

The HTC Rezound will launch in the US on 14 November.

Via: TechCrunch (image via PocketNow)