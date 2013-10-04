HTC posts first ever loss amid rumours of One Mini shortage

HTC has had a rocky couple of years and news that it's finally made its first loss hasn't come as a particular surprise.

The Taiwanese firm's profits have been slim for the past few quarters, and during the third quarter of 2013 HTC announced it had made a net loss of $101 million (around £63 million, AU$107 million).

What has been surprising though is the sales of the HTC One which are rumoured to have missed the targets the company placed on the handset, even though it received stand out reviews including a coveted 5 stars from TechRadar.

What's next?

As well as the One, it also launched the HTC One Mini early this year and with reports suggesting a supersized HTC One Max is on its way the firm is building a strong portfolio of devices.

It seems that HTC has decided to move away from the Windows Phone game as well, after the muted response to the 8X and 8S last year - although Microsoft is said to be pushing the Taiwanese outfit to manufacturer more.

Pressure is being piled on by rivals too, with Samsung predicting record profits and Apple's new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C reportedly selling like hotcakes - HTC will have to be at its best.