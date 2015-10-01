Apple plans to tackle out of control iPhone roaming charges

While we become a more connected world, one thing that continues to sting users around the world are expensive roaming charges while traveling, but Apple may be on the case.

Speaking to the UK Evening Standard, senior Apple VP Eddy Cue says the company is trying to fix expensive roaming charges.

During the interview, which was held in the UK, Cue himself mentioned that he was "trying not to get roaming charges."

When speaking about roaming costs of making a call or data, according to the publication, Cue said, "It's sad, it's another problem."

"We're trying to fix it and we're making a little bit of progress, but you've got to convince a lot of people," he explained.

Taking on carriers?

Of course, Cue didn't quite explain what Apple is doing to fix it, whether they are working with carriers around the world for better deals or better data management options while traveling with an iPhone.

But one thing is clear, phone makers are definitely starting to push and challenge carriers in ways that haven't been don't before.

While announcing the launch of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, Apple also announced the iPhone Upgrade Program in the US, similar to the handset plans that carriers have been offering for years.

Interestingly, Google is also about to take a piece of the carrier's pie, with the new Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P available on the search giant's own Project Fi network.

We're keen to hear about Apple's plans for fixing roaming charges, and we will be getting in contact to ask about more details.