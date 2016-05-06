10 phone features from the past we thought would make it big

Some smartphone innovations are just so intuitive, and feel so right, that you know they're destined to become staples of handset design... that is, until they fall flat on their face.

Unfortunately, what sounds good on one prototype phone doesn't seem to scale well and become the 'thing' that all phones have to pack in order to be seen as cutting-edge.

And while today's flagships all follow a similar flat, thin, metal unibody template, we're still pining for some of the winning features of the past that we thought would make it big.

Okay, we get that some of these might still enjoy a resurgence, but from where we're sitting it doesn't seem like there's a huge amount of progress being made on these once-popular ideas.

So what went wrong with trackballs? Why aren't all phone skins self-healing? And could any of these ever make a comeback in the future?