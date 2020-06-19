Penguin on Amazon Prime, Bulbbul on Netflix drive two horror weekends

The weekend is upon us and our team has put together another list of movies that are making their appearance on your favourite OTT platforms. While Amazon Prime Video is all set to premiere the multilingual mystery flick 'Penguin', rival Netflix is all set to showcase 'Bulbbul', a horror fantasy that focuses on social issues.

And in between these two releases, there are also quite a few other movies that would be available to watch. We have put together a list of some of the movies and series that you can watch over this weekend and the next.

Penguin

(Image credit: Stone Bench Films)

Director: Eashwar Karthic

Actors: Keerthy Suresh, Lingaa

Synopsis: The story revolves around Rhythm preparing to have a second child and getting nightmares about an umbrella man harming her lost son. This sets her off on a dangerous journey alongside her trained dog Cyrus to unravel the secrets in order to protect her loved ones as life in Kodaikanal and Ooty gets disturbed.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 19, 2020

Bulbbul

(Image credit: Clean Slate Films)

Director: Anvita Dutt

Actors: Tripti Dimri,Avinash Tiwary,Rahul Bose

Synopsis: A child bride grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, harboring a painful past as supernatural murders of men plague her village.

Platform: Netflix

Release date: June 24, 2020

7500

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Patrick Vollrath

Actors: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Omid Memar, Murathan Muslu

Synopsis: The story involves a American pilot who finds terrorists storming into his cockpit and what follows is a high-voltage drama mid-air where the crew battle the goons and get the flight to eventually land safely. The movie was released worldwide in 2019 and received good reviews.

Platform: Amazon Prime Videos

Release date: June 19, 2020

Chaman Bahar

(Image credit: Yoodlee Films)

Amidst all these stories of grit and determination, there is also 'Chaman Bahar', which is an excellent romantic comedy from the outbacks of India.

Director: Apoorva Dhar

Actors: Jitendra Kumar, Ritika, Alam Khan, Bhuvan Arora

Synopsis: The story revolves a young man living in a small town who sets up a 'paan' shop and flounders initially. His fortunes change when a family shifts across the road and boys begin to flock to his shop to catch a glimpse of a pretty teenaged girl. As a result the shop becomes an 'Adda' for the boys and business for Billu flourishes though he is far from happy.

Platform: Netflix

Release date: June 19, 2020

And, there's more...

But that's not all. There's much more that's coming your way over the next couple of weekends. For fans of the 'Mission Impossible' franchise, their latest adventure titled "Fallout" is premiering on Netflix.

Amazon Prime Videos would also premiere the Will Smith-starrer 'Bad Boys for Life' which deals with the story of Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett who face off against a mother-and-son pair of drug lords who wreak vengeful havoc on their city.

Of course, if there is a sense of nostalgia around Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput who bid adieu to us in 2020, you could catch 'Shudh Desi Romance', Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy on Netflix or shift to Netflix to watch his latest film 'Drive' or his debut movie 'Kai Po Che'.