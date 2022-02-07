Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Lite specs leaked in full

Audio player loading…

Hot on the heels of a massive Oppo Find X5 Pro specs leak, the same source has now returned with full specs for the standard Oppo Find X5 and the Oppo Find X5 Lite.

The source in question is Roland Quandt (a reputable leaker) writing for WinFuture, and this is by far the biggest leak yet regarding either of these phones.

According to Quandt, the Oppo Find X5 has a 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto (with 5x hybrid zoom).

On the front there’s apparently a 32MP f/2.4 camera, and the Oppo Find X5 also supposedly has a 4,800mAh battery, 80W fast charging, wireless charging, Android 12, an under-display fingerprint scanner, dimensions of 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7mm, and a weight of 196g. What it doesn’t apparently have is much water resistance, with just an IP54 rating.

Oppo Find X5 (Lite): launching alongside the Pro model, full specs and a ton official marketing pics. Regular X5 has same Hasselblad tuned camera system, smaller screen, SD888, no IP68. Still 80W charger. Lite model looks like what will be the OP Nord CE2:

The Oppo Find X5 Lite meanwhile apparently has a 6.43-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a triple-lens camera, with a 64MP f/1.7 main sensor, an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro one.

There’s said to be a 32MP camera on the front, a 4,500mAh battery, and 65W charging, but no wireless charging. Water resistance is apparently the same as the standard model, and this also apparently has an under-display fingerprint scanner, but it’s said to run Android 11. Dimensions and weight meanwhile are supposedly 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81mm and 173g.

Marketing renders have also been included, showing a flat screen with a punch-hole camera in the top left corner for both phones, though the Lite model unsurprisingly has larger bezels.

From the back, the standard Oppo Find X5 is shown with a similar camera block shape to the Pro model, though it doesn’t curve out from the rear as smoothly. The Find X5 Lite meanwhile has a different, more conventional camera shape.

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but it comes from a reputable source and likely close to launch, as we might see these phones at MWC 2022 in late February, so there’s a good chance this is all accurate.

Analysis: big downgrades from the Pro model

Based on this information, it seems like the standard Oppo Find X5 might barely be a flagship, packing last year’s Snapdragon 888 chipset rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The other downgrades are more expected but still substantial, including a less sharp screen, less water resistance, less RAM, and a smaller battery. Notably the cameras on the standard Oppo Find X5 and the Pro appear to be the same.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite is even more of a drop, as you’d expect. In fact, its specs sound very similar to those of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which isn’t surprising since the two companies collaborate.