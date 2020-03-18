OnePlus' visual identity gets a makeover

OnePlus, as a company, has always prided itself on its design choices. It extends not just to its products but also to other elements that make up the OnePlus experience.

To further that notion, OnePlus is adopting an entirely new brand visual identity (VI), which will be the biggest change ever since the company was founded in 2013. It is emphasizing that the modification is intentional and aims to make the brand more identifiable and versatile.

A new simpler, cleaner and bolder logo was also unveiled, which makes the “1” more natural to read, while the “+” has been made bigger and more prominent. Similarly, the logotype has been updated with a uniformly thick font, which is also simpler. These improved assets will also be easier to use across multiple platforms as well as digital media.

The logo transformation (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is also switching to a new color palette. The iconic red is still the primary color, followed by cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow, in hopes of making the graphics more lively and vibrant. At the same time, a new font will be adopted for better legibility.

OnePlus adds that this overhaul was seven months in the making, which was worked upon by in-house creatives as well as an external agency. It adds, “The goal was to unify all interaction with OnePlus, not just communications, but also the experience of using OnePlus’ products and services across all touchpoints.”

Mats Hakansson, the global creative director at OnePlus, also explained that this shift was not to signify a change but to reinforce the spirit of Never Settle. These changes were incorporated, keeping the iconic elements in mind while injecting both excitement and balance.

The CEO will also share more about what went behind this design, what’s changing, and what it means for the OnePlus brand. Naturally, we expect these changes to be a part of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series’ launch too, which is just a month away.