OnePlus 10T: Everything you need to know

Is OnePlus going to launch the T variant of the OnePlus 10 without launching the OnePlus 10 itself? Rumour has it that it is indeed working on the OnePlus 10T soon in India.

It comes as no surprise since OnePlus already mentioned the status of the OnePlus 10 previously at MWC 2022. It also is to be noted that OnePlus has also launched the R variant of the OnePlus 10, the OnePlus 10R in India. That's all about the OnePlus 10, let us talk about the OnePlus 10T.

The brand has not yet started to talk about the OnePlus 10T. But we do have quite a handful of leaks that will give us a pretty good idea about the phone.

Latest OnePlus 10T news

July 19: OnePlus 10T camera array has been leaked (opens in new tab).

July 18: OnePlus 10T is now rumoured to launch on August 3 according to Mobilestalk (opens in new tab). The device will allegedly be available in two colour options: Jade Green and Moonstone Black. It is also reported that the device will be coming in 8GB, 12GB and 16GB of Ram options and 128GB and 256GB of internal memory options.

July 7: The OnePlus 10T is rumoured to launch will be scheduled between July 25 and August 1.

July 11: CAD renders of the phone were leaked.

June 16: According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab), the OnePlus 10T will come with a 6.7" FHD+ 120Hz Centered Punch Hole 10-bit OLED Display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 50+8+2MP rear camera, 16MP front camera and 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging.

If the previous leak is to be believed, the OnePlus 10T will be launching on August 3 in India. There might also be a global launch alongside it.

OnePlus 10T pricing

We don't have a concrete idea of the pricing of the OnePlus 10T as of now. Based on the pricing of the OnePlus 9, we can expect the price of the OnePlus 10T to be around Rs. 50,000. The pricing of the OnePlus 9 was Rs. 49,999 initially.

OnePlus 10T display

OnePlus 10T might be coming with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is unlikely that OnePlus would be upgrading the display to a 2K resolution as that of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10T design

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Smartprix)

The phone's design was leaked by OnLeaks and Smartprix recently. Which reveals a familiar design, the OnePlus 10 Pro. We can most certainly expect the Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra-like camera array to be present in the OnePlus 10T too. Oppo is now leaning towards that design, with the launch of the recent Oppo Reno 8 series it is quite evident. We might even see the same style of design in the OnePlus 10T.

The leaked camera array also suggests the same. Have a look.

Guess 'T'he phone(Hint: tea) pic.twitter.com/yBeUNAzEyHJuly 19, 2022 See more

OnePlus 10T specifications

It is rumoured that the phone will be coming with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Snapdragon's latest flagship SoC.

OnePlus 10T camera

If the leak from Digital chat station is to be believed, the phone will be coming with a 50MP primary camera, with 8MP ultra wide, and a 2MP macro or monochrome sensor. There will also be a 16MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 10T battery

The phone might be coming with a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.