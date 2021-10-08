Ola launches vehicle commerce platform Ola Cars - We explain its details

India’s largest mobility platform Ola has announced its new vehicle commerce platform, Ola Cars, to help customers purchase new as well as pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App

Ola said in a statement that it would offer a bouquet of services to customers, beginning with purchase, vehicle finance and insurance, registration, maintenance including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories and finally resale of the vehicle back to Ola Cars. "It will be a one stop shop for customers looking at hassle-free buying, selling and managing their cars."

Ola Cars in 30 cities, to begin with

Ola Cars will begin with pre-owned and, over time, Ola will open it up for new vehicles from Ola Electric and other automotive brands as well

Starting with 30 cities, Ola Cars will soon scale up to over 100 cities by next year.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Ola said “With Ola Cars, we are bringing a completely new experience for buying, selling and overall ownership for both new and owned vehicles.”

The company also announced the appointment of Arun Sirdeshmukh as Chief Executive Officer of Ola Cars.

He said “With Ola Cars, we are completely reimagining not just buying and selling but also vehicle finance, insurance, as well as maintenance – an end-to-end digital-first experience for our customer. We have plans to expand aggressively over the next few months across India and international markets and also launch new verticals in this business including pre-owned 2W and new vehicles.”

Ola Cars is part of Ola’s larger plan of new mobility that encompasses three parts – first, New Mobility Services expanding from 150 to 500 cities and increasing the reach from 100mn people to 500mn people; second, New Energy Vehicles with EVs across existing and new vehicle form factors and third, New Auto Retail that seeks to improve the entire lifecycle of vehicle ownership for a customer.

Flipkart Big Billion Days : New launches and expected deals of tech product

: New launches and expected deals of tech product Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: best deal and offers of tech products