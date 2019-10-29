New macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update supports AirPods Pro, AMD Navi graphics

Apple has just introduced a new update to macOS Catalina in the form of macOS 10.15.1. While it may be a small increment, it's coming with some new features and support for AirPods Pro as well as AMD's newest graphics cards.

Naturally, the update comes with a number of fixes for some of macOS Catalina's problems. As Apple has put an end to the reign of iTunes, the update makes migrating from iTunes to other apps more reliable. It also fixes some issues with the TV, Music and Podcasts apps that replace iTunes functionality.

The update also introduces a host of new emoji. It's always fun to get some new ones to play with, and in this case, Apple has worked to make them more inclusive. There are more than 70 new emoji in this set, and they include accessibility emoji, gender-neutral options, and more emoji with skin tone options.

If you like to use Siri with your Mac, you'll also get the option to increase your privacy by choosing whether to allow Apple to store the audio from your interactions with Siri. You'll also have an option to delete past audio recordings.

Supporting the new hardware

The macOS 10.15.1 update also has more in store for users who aren't just excited about their Mac or MacBook hardware. The new operating system update is necessary for anyone looking to use AirPods Pro with their macOS device.

Gamers and content creators also get a big buff from this update. The 10.15.1 update finally brings support for AMD Navi RDNA architecture. This isn't an immediate upgrade, but it does enable use of AMD's Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT when connecting a Mac to an eGPU enclosure.

The support for AMD Navi could also be a hint that the anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro may make the jump from the Vega graphics found in current MacBook Pro models.