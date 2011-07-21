Twentieth Century Fox to offer movies for Android devices

Twentieth Century Fox has given Android a major boost by announcing that it is to offer movie downloads that are compatible with Google's OS.

According to the Financial Times, the first of these downloads will appear with X-Men: First Class, with a digital copy of the movie being offered in the Blu-ray package.

Currently digital copies only work with iOS and Windows devices, but Fox has decided to add Android into this mix.

The UK, France and Germany will be the first countries to benefit from this new type of digital copy. The US will be getting Android digital copies at a later date on a so-far unspecified title.

Second screen

Speaking about the new Android initiative, Vincent Marcais, senior vice-president for marketing at Twentieth Century Fox International Home Entertainment, said: "Given its strong growth as a mobile operating system, the support for Android is an important move for us because it further enhances Blu-ray discs as the best way to get your movies to all your screens.

"With the connectivity and interactivity [in Blu-ray] we can now use the tablet as a second screen device to complement what is happening as you watch the big screen."

From FT