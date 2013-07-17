Take cover: The Nexus 7 2 is leaking all over the place

The follow up to the Nexus 7 is suddenly looking very real.

Leaks and rumors for the Nexus 7 2 litter our rear view mirror, but pricing, release details, photos and a video of the tablet have all suddenly materialized today.

Of course, nothing is official until Google gives the word, but let's explore the new information, shall we?

First up, release. According to internal Office Max documents sent to Engadget, "the new Google Nexus 7" is due to arrive in stores by July 20. The slate will be sold alongside the current version, and stores are instructed to only sell demo Nexus 7 1s when inventory runs out.

Google earlier announced it's hosting an event July 24, so the timing seems right for sales to start that day or soon after. In fact, we've heard about a July release for the tablet before, so the chips are certainly stacking up for a this-month debut.

Two timing

The Office Max materials talk about a 32GB version with no mention of a 16GB model, but we can turn to Android Central for more on that, plus some price points.

In a leaked retail inventory listing, a device described as a Nexus 2 7" 16GB quad-core is priced at $229 (about £150, AU$248). The 32GB quad-core model rings up at $269 (about £176, AU$291), though another screen sent by Engadget's tipster shows the model costing $269.99.

The current 16GB version costs $199 (£159, AU$249) while the 32GB Wi-Fi only hits $249 (£199, AU$299). Add mobile data and the 32GB jumps to $299 (£239, AU$349).

Photo finish

We could have logged off as pretty happy campers with possible pricing and a release to look forward to, but then purported photos of the darn thing and a video went ahead and surfaced.

A tipster sent what are supposedly Nexus 7 2 snaps to Android Central, though it's worth noting the slate shown could be a prototype/different from what we have when the product launches. Or a complete fake. Advice? Douse them with some salt.

Tablet ahoy (Credit: Android Central)

Specs for the tablet are listed as a 7-inch LCD display, a 1.2MP camera on the front and a 15MP snapper on the back. The processor is pegged as a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro - not the Snapdragon 600 previously rumored - and the tablet looks to have dual speakers.

There is also apparently a jaw-dropping 4GB of RAM in this puppy, something we'll have to see to believe. You'll also notice that the back is a smooth matte finish, not the rippled rear of old.

Finally, the slate seen here is said to run Android 4.3, meaning next Wednesday could yield results on both the hardware and software front.