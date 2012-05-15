Is Samsung working on next Google Nexus device?

Are these the first official details of the Google Nexus tablet?

It looks like Samsung and Google are partnering up again to bring us another Nexus device.

Android Community has done some digging around in Google's repositories and dug up info which points towards a new device being manufactured by Samsung.

The key feature which has been uncovered thus far is a new processor, known as the Exynos 5250 dual-core Cortex-A15, which uses Mali T-604 graphics.

Usain Bolt better watch out

Now this chip information may be mumbo-jumbo to some of you, but what it means is the processor is clocked at 544MHz, compared to the 266MHz we get from the Exynos 4210 found in the Galaxy S2.

With over double the clocked speed of its predecessor the new chip is set to be lightening fast, so whatever device Google and Samsung are concocting it's probably going to be a blockbuster.

Other details which have been uncovered include a Super AMOLED display (1280 x 800 resolution) and 5MP camera, which point towards the device being the much rumoured Google Nexus tablet, although there are reports Asus has been chosen to produce this.

We're going to have to wait and see what Google and Samsung have up their sleeves, but a Google tablet is expected to launch before the end of the year.

From AndroidCommunity