Lenovo readying Android-powered Yoga convertible with 15-hour battery life

Details of an incoming Yoga Book from Lenovo have spilled onto the internet. The device is interesting because it runs Android, rather than Windows 10, and will apparently be a full 2-in-1 able to perform the same convertible acrobatics as its hybrid devices — such as the Lenovo Yoga 900.

In other words, the new Yoga Book will be able to be used as a tablet, or in laptop mode, or folded back into 'tent' mode (as pictured) and so forth. It benefits from a 360 degree hinge, as opposed to the existing Android Yoga tablets which merely have a little kick-stand (so they can be used in 'stand' or 'hang' modes which are self-explanatory).

HD Blog published the information on the device, which is reportedly a 10-inch convertible with a full HD screen powered by an Intel Atom Cherry Trail processor, backed with 2GB or 4GB of RAM, and 16GB or 32GB of storage.

Battery boons

A 15 hour battery life is expected, plus a stylus into the bargain. When closed the device is apparently less than 10mm thick, so it's nice and portable with a good level of battery longevity. Fast charging is also promised, another handy boon.

All that said, it's debatable how much impact this piece of hardware will have given that it's running Android – generally speaking, Windows is better suited to a full laptop, although it's possible Lenovo could have a Windows 10 version of the convertible also planned.

As to when we might see this device launched, that's not clear at the moment, but we'd imagine it'll pitch up sooner rather than later.

Lenovo certainly isn't afraid to innovate, and earlier this year unveiled its ThinkVision modular monitors which allow you to add various accessories like a wireless charging stand that juices up your smartphone.

Via: Slashgear