Look mum, no hands! Skout is a hands-free camera carrying solution

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Cotton Carrier has officially launched Skout - a new chest-style camera mounting system that's designed to hold your camera close to your body, and allow quick access to it when you need it.

The Skout has been engineered to hug your core, with its patented Twist & Lock mount system designed to keep your kit in a fixed position close to your chest – great for the active photographer who doesn't want their camera bouncing round their neck when they're on the move.

When you want to stop and shoot, a simple twist of your camera will release it from its anodized aluminum hub. There's also a tether to avoid accidents, and for added security. To protect your kit from the elements the Scout features a weather cover that your can pull over your camera, while there's also a stash pocket that will accommodate a smartphone or credit cards.

Easy to fit

The Scout promises to be easy to fit and comfortable once your camera is attached. It slides on over one shoulder, and is secured with a secondary strap that runs round the back and clicks on to the front of the Scout.

The Scout is made from durable Kodra Synthetic Canvas, and will be available in charcoal grey. Priced at £79.99, the Skout will start shipping in October. US and Australian pricing still to be confirmed.