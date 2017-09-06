Lenovo K8 Plus launched as an affordable variant of K8 Note series

The budget smartphone segment wars are heating up with Lenovo launching another smartphone at a very good price today. The new Lenovo K8 Plus expands the Chinese giant’s portfolio of affordable smartphones in India. Priced at Rs. 10,999, it takes Xiaomi’s offerings head on.

Lenovo had announced the K8 series earlier this year, with the K8 Note being launched earlier in August. The K8 Plus comes with a metal unibody design and runs on stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box. The company has also promised that the phone will get updated to Android 8.0 Oreo soon.

The Lenovo K8 Plus is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor and comes in two variants – 3GB and 4GB of RAM with 32GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a dedicated slot for microSD cards.

Capitalizing on the new trend of dual cameras in smartphones these days, Lenovo has placed two cameras on the back – a primary 13MP RGB sensor for regular image capture and a secondary 5MP sensor for capturing depth information. The rear cameras are assisted by a dual tone LED flash. The fingerprint sensor is placed just below the two cameras, continuing with the design trend followed by most phones in this price range.

On the front, the K8 Plus comes with an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree wide angle lens, along with an LED flash.

While the K8 Note features a 5.5-inch full HD display, the K8 Plus comes with a slightly smaller 5.2-inch display. Lenovo has used a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass for added protection, along with an oleophobic coating.

Other features of the Lenovo K8 Plus include a dedicated Music key that can be used to launch the music app, or resume/play music. Lenovo has also added the ability to customize this button to launch any other app. The phone also features Dolby Atmos and Theatermax technology for an enhanced audio-visual experience.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and FM Radio. The phone is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery that should help the phone last for a day’s worth of usage.

Price and availability

Lenovo K8 Plus has been priced starting at Rs. 10,999 and it comes in two colour options – Fine Gold and Venom Black. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting from tomorrow. The 4GB RAM version will be made available closer to Diwali.

Lenovo has also announced several launch day offers for the K8 Plus. Users buying the smartphone will be entitled to additional Jio data along with a buyback guarantee and discounts on Bluetooth speakers. One can also get up to Rs. 10,000 off on exchange of their old phone.