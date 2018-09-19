iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR battery sizes have been revealed

If you follow Apple announcements, you'll likely know that the company never unveils the battery sizes of its phones on stage or after the press conference... but we now know the capacity of the batteries inside each of the three new iPhones.

The information comes from a certification body in China, which published documents confirming the exact specifications of the battery packs and which was found by MyDrivers.

It's the first confirmation we've had that the new iPhone XS has a smaller physical battery than the iPhone X.

Smaller, but perhaps better?

The documents state the iPhone XS has a 2,658mAh cell inside, while the iPhone X had a 2,716mAh pack. It's not a huge difference, and the recently launched phone is likely better optimized thanks to the newer A12 Bionic chipset inside.

The iPhone XS Max is said to have a larger cell at 3,174mAh, which is one of the largest we've ever seen on an iPhone product. It's hard to compare that to an existing phone considering it's a new line of devices, but the previous large screen device from the company was the iPhone 8 Plus, which had a much smaller 2,691mAh battery.

The newer iPhone XS Max does have a lot more screen to power though considering it's a 6.5-inch display, but it also has the newer A12 Bionic working on its side. We've also learnt that the iPhone XR will have a 2,942mAh battery when it's available later this year.

We've not yet finished up our iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max reviews as we'd like to do further testing with the battery inside each of these phones. Be sure to check back in the next few days when we've finished off our final testing and we'll be giving our final verdict on each phone.

Via Phone Arena