Microsoft boosts free online storage to 1GB

Microsoft has said that its free online file storage has been made bigger. Users can now store up to 1GB of files and even share files via RSS feeds.

Previously 500GB of storage was offered through the Windows Live SkyDrive service.

The RSS feed function for Public folders enables you to keep track of each other's public files and stay up-to-date with what is uploaded. You can also now check out and see who has uploaded specific files to your shared folders in SkyDrive - perhaps useful for a shared project where you can see who has uploaded what.

You're also able to add Windows Live contacts directly within SkyDrive, instead of having to go to Windows Live Messenger or Windows Live Hotmail.

Writing on the Windows Experience Blog, Brandon LeBlanc says that there has also been a host of other updates: "I've noticed a bunch of small things myself - such as the fact with this release they have added an icon for .XPS files," he says.