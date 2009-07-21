Mozilla releases first designs for Firefox 3.7

First screens from Mozilla give an idea of Firefox 3.7's look and feel

Just when you think browsers couldn't get any better, Mozilla goes and releases a bunch of screens to whet your internet whistle. Again!

Hot on the heels of the official launch of Mozilla's Firefox 3.5 last month comes the first screens from the company's design team on Firefox 3.7 – giving users of the increasingly popular internet browser an idea what the internet is going to look like in the future!

The pic you see here is from a selection of initial Windows theme mockups for Firefox 3.7, featuring translucent buttons and a bunch of other new features.

Future Firefox

MozillaWiki notes that the screens are "only for brainstorming/exploration," and that the forthcoming Firefox theme for Windows Vista may include:

Embracing Glass: Toolbar and Tabs using Glass. Buttons translucent and slightly glossy to meld with the toolbar. Raised 3D lookachieve tactile "feel".

Page Button: Connect the Page button to the left side of the tab area. Directly connected to the Page.

Tools/Bookmark Bar: Connecting the Tools button to the side of the Window to emphasize the fact that it is used for customizing and changing the UI. Adding a button next to that to toggle the Bookmarks Bar which is turned off by default.

TechRadar has contacted Mozilla and we expect to be hearing more about Firefox 3.7 in the near future.

Via MozillaWiki