Facebook movie tops box-office chart

David Fincher's 'The Social Network' (or, as many are referring to it, 'that Facebook movie') has topped the US box-office charts in its opening weekend, generating over $23 million (£14.59 million) and garnering plenty of highly positive reviews from leading critics.

Fincher's The Social Network has already received an outstanding 97 per cent review on Rotten Tomatoes ("a riveting, ambitious example of modern filmmaking at its finest") and plenty more impressively positive reviews.

Check-in at the movies

Facebook itself hosted its own screening for employees last Friday, with many using Facebook Places to check in at the special company event.

It will be interesting to see how the movie fares over the coming weeks and months, with a UK launch scheduled for Friday 15 October.

The Social Network is estimated to have cost Sony Pictures in the range of $45 million to $52 million.

Sony expects at least $100 million in total revenues from the flick.

Via TechCrunch and Rotten Tomatoes