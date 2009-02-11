Facebook is the UK's third biggest addiction

Facebook is the third most addictive thing in the UK, with only coffee and chocolate ranked ahead of the social networking site.

In a study of 3,000 under-30s, commissioned to coincide with the launch of 'Rehab' on Living channel, the top 10 most common addictions are tracked down.

Following the inevitable coffee, and predictable chocolate, Facebook is the foremost modern addiction, although celebrity gossip and the BlackBerry/iPhone also get a mention.

Denial

The participants answered questions on substances and habits they spent most money on, tried to quit and their more modern impulses.

Notable in their absence are cigarettes and alcohol – which won't please Oasis and may suggest that a little denial was involved in the survey.

TechRadar says the first step is admitting you have a problem, unless it's with Facebook in which case you should probably just commit 'Facebook suicide'.

The top 10 modern addictions in the survey are:

1. Coffee

2. Chocolate

3. Facebook

4. Beauty products

5. Checking bank statements

6. Junk food

7. Celebrity gossip and reality TV

8. Exercise

9. Retail therapy

10. Blackberry/iPhone