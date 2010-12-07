Satisfaction with UK broadband speeds is falling

Ofcom's latest research has shown that people's satisfaction with their broadband speeds is declining, with a five per cent shift in the past year.

Ofcom suggests that, although the majority of people remain happy with their broadband speeds, those expressing dissatisfaction has risen significantly.

"Ofcom's consumer research shows that, broadly, consumers remain satisfied with their communications services and providers (ranging from 80 per cent satisfaction with broadband providers to 92 per cent satisfaction with mobile providers)," said Ofcom.

"However, there has been a increase in consumer dissatisfaction with broadband speeds (from 14 per cent 2009 in to 19 per cent in 2010)."

Code of conduct

Ofcom also reiterated that it is expecting a voluntary code of conduct to be adopted by internet service providers, which will allow people to leave their broadband contracts if the service is not up to scratch.

"Ofcom recently published a revised voluntary code of practice which aims to ensure that consumers are given an estimated speed range that they can achieve on their broadband line," added Ofcom.

"The new code also allows consumers to leave their contracts should they achieve speeds significantly below what they were advised at point of sale, if steps taken by providers to improve speeds are unsuccessful."