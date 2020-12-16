Infinix Smart HD 2021 with 5000mAh battery launched for Rs 5,999

Infinix has announced an affordable device in the Smart series today. The company has unveiled Inifinix Smart HD 2021 which is targeted at students who need smartphones to attend online classes.

Since schools have now reached to online-only phase in India, Infinix is aiming to help those who need a smartphone to attend classes without spending much. The newly launched Infinix Smart 2021 comes with a big screen, massive battery, and fingerprint scanner - all this and more for under Rs 6,000.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Infinix Smart HD 2021 price and availability

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 is priced at Rs 5,999 and will go on sale in India from December 24. The device will be available on Flipkart. The phone is available in three colour options - Green, Blue, and Black.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 offers a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 85% screen to body ratio, and a dew-drop notch. The phone comes in a gem cut texture design with ‘V pattern’ on the rear which the company calls flow pattern.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A20 chipset which is clocked at 1.8GHz and built on 12nm fabrication process. Since it is an affordable budget device, it packs in 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. Further, the device also packs in rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is a rarity in this segment and it also supports face unlock.

On the inside, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 is packed with a massive 5000mAh battery. It comes with a micro USB port for charging and there is no support for fast charging, which is not surprising. On to the optics, the device flaunts a single camera setup and dual-LED flash on the rear in a square module. There is an 8MP primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture. To the front, you get a 5MP(f/2.0) selfie snapper. Some of the camera modes include AI HDR, AI Beauty, Portrait, and Full HD video recording. Other features include Android 10 OS based on XOS 6.2. Dual nano-SIM, VoLTE, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and DTS surround sound.