Infinix Hot 10S goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

Infinix Hot 10S has gone on sale in India for the first time. This is the company's third device in the Hot 10 series in India. During the first sale, you can avail Rs 500 discount.

The Infinix Hot 10S is currently the cheapest phone in India with a 90Hz screen refresh rate display and is also one of the few phones in the sub Rs 10,000 segment to come with the same. The device was launched in India last week.

Infinix Hot 10S price in India and availability

The Infinix Hot 10S is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. The device is available in four colours options一 Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple and 95-Degree Black. The phone will go on sale in India starting May 27.

During the first sale, the device will be available for Rs 500 less which means you can buy the Infinix Hot 10S 4GB variant for Rs 9,499 and the 6GB variant for Rs 10,499.

Infinix Hot 10S specs

(Image credit: Infinix)

The Infinix Hot 10S comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. As for the performance, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset along with MediaTek gaming suite. The device will be available in two variants 一 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB along with support for expandable storage up to 256GB.

In terms of camera, the device comes with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP lens, and an AI lens in terms of camera. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter on the front.

(Image credit: Infinix)

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a big 6,000mAh battery with 10W support. Furthermore, the Infinix Hot 10S is also the first phone to launch with Android 11 out of the box. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Display : 6.82-inch HD+, 90Hz

: 6.82-inch HD+, 90Hz Processor : MediaTek Helio G85

: MediaTek Helio G85 RAM : 4/6GB

: 4/6GB Storage : 64GB, microSD card support

: 64GB, microSD card support Rear camera : 48MP + 2MP + AI cam

: 48MP + 2MP + AI cam Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Battery : 5,000mAh, 10W

: 5,000mAh, 10W OS : Android 11

: Android 11 Weight : 211 grams

: 211 grams Thickness: 9.2mm

