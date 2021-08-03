Indian Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match: How to watch India vs Germany Tokyo Olympics 2020 live

Indian men’s hockey team will clash with Germany for securing the bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan. India lost to Belgium 2-5 in the semi-finals while Germany lost to Australia x-x in the second semi-finals.

India vs Germany bronze medal match will be played on August 5 at 7am IST while the Men's Hockey final between Belgium and Australia will be played at 3:30 pm IST on the same day. Team India will be looking to create history as they're eyeing to win an Olympic medal after 41 long years. It was in 1980 Indian won the Gold medal at Moscow Olympics.

With both teams coming after losing their respective semi-final games, here is how you can catch the live telecast of the Men's Hockey Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Men’s Bronze Match and Finals: timings and opponent

India vs Germany- Aug 5, 2021, Tuesday at 7 am IST

Belgium vs Australia, Aug 5, 2021, Tuesday at 3:30 am IST

Both the matches will be held on August 3 at Oi Hockey Stadium, Japan. In the Bronze Medal match India will compete against Germany 一 only the winning team will get a Bronze medal. In the finals, at 3:30 pm IST, world champions Belgium will take on Australia.

(Image credit: Hockey India)

How to watch India vs Germany Tokyo Olympics 2020 live

The Men’s field hockey Bronze Medal match 一 India vs Germany will be live-streamed on the Sony Sports network in India. You can watch India vs Germany Hockey Bronze Medal match on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi. Other Olympics games will be streamed on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, and Sony Ten 4 channels.

The official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India is Sony Sports Network and the coverage will be live on five network channels and 4 languages. Sony Liv will be streaming the match live for those who prefer to watch the match live on mobile, laptop, or desktop. You will need a premium subscription to watch the match live which will cost Rs 999/year.

Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan will also air the Games live. And, finally, if you are a Jio user, you can enjoy free Olympics live streaming on the JioTV application and opt for the relevant Sony channel.

If India wins the match against Belgium, the count will be assured to get its fourth medal. Mirabai Chanu has won Silver in Weightlifting, PV Sindhu won Bronze, and Lovlina Borgohain is confirmed to win at least a Bronze in Boxing.

