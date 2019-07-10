Images of Sigma 14-24mm F2.8, 35mm F1.2 and 45mm F2.8 lenses leak out

Sigma has already promised that plenty of glass is on the way for the latest mirrorless systems, from Sony's E-mount bodies to the L-mount system in which it's an alliance partner.

And if a handful of leaked images are anything to go by, it seems that three of these are on the cusp of getting their official stamp.

Images leaked by Japanese rumor website Nokishita show what appear to be 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art, 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN | Art and 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary lenses.

According to the site, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art will be available for Leica L mount and Sony E-mount bodies from August, at a price of around ¥164,700 (around $1493 / £1,200 / AU$2,160). Images show the lens to be designed with an integrated lens hood and an AFL button.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Nokishita) Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art. Image credit: Nokishita Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Nokishita) Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art. Image credit: Nokishita Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Nokishita) Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN. Image credit: Nokishita Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Nokishita) Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN. Image credit: Nokishita Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Nokishita) Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary. Image credit: Nokishita Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Nokishita) Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary. Image credit: Nokishita

The 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art, meanwhile, appears to be designed with a physical aperture ring towards its rear and a particularly broad focusing ring towards its front. It sports an 82mm filter thread and is pictured with a removable petal-shaped hood.

Nokishita claims that it will mirror the 14-24mm lens in its availability for both Leica L and Sony E bodies, which is perfectly believable, although what's curious is that its ¥164,700 price is also exactly the same.

Finally, the 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, the only non-Art series lens of the trio, is shown to have a physical aperture ring and a deep lens hood, as well a smaller 55mm diameter for filters. Nokishita reckons that it's expected to go on sale later this month, once again in both L-mounts and Sony E-mounts, at a price of ¥64,800 (around $586 / £470 / AU$847).

None of this has been confirmed by Sigma itself, although Nokishita claims that the manufacturer will make an official announcement on July 11.