How to watch the PDC Home Tour: live stream darts online from anywhere

Fans of live sport haven't had a great time of late, unless you're really scraping the bottom of the barrel and enjoying Belurissian Premier League football. That's all set to changing over the coming weeks, though, as virtual sport really finds it feet with a number of major events. Here's how to watch one of the first, the PDC Home Tour - live stream the darts from anywhere with the help of our guide.

PDC Home Tour darts cheat sheet The PDC Home Tour got underway on April 17. It features a round robin league for the first 32 nights, after which the group winners advance to a knockout competition. The first arrows are thrown at 7.30pm BST each night.

Featuring some of the game's top darts-throwing men and women's trailblazer Lisa Ashton, the PDC Home Tour darts is formatted as a round-robin competition. Four players compete against each other every night (best of nine legs), after which the winners of each group advance to the next round, which may or may not be played virtually depending on the coronavirus situation this summer.

Some of the big name shooters vying for glory in this virtual darts at home competition include world champion Peter Wright, wunderkind Niels Zonneveld, and two-time Grand Slam of Darts winner Gerwyn Price.

However, the unpredictable nature of darts has already been underlined with 'Snakebite' Wright eliminated on the first night and Price also having bowed out. So far, Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall and Geert Nentjes have all won their groups, but the action's only just getting started - here's how to watch a PDC Home Tour live stream from anywhere, including for free.

Want more sport? See how to watch The Last Dance Michael Jordan doc

How to watch the PDC Home Tour: live stream the darts online for free

The PDC's online streaming service is your one-stop-shop for watching all the darts action - and best of all, it's free! All you need to do is register your details and you're good to go. The action starts at the syndicated time every evening of 7.30pm in the UK and Europe, which means it'll be on-air from 2.30pm ET/11.30am PT in the US.

If you can't access the PDC's website for whatever reason, we suspect that geo-blocking might be to blame. But there is a solution. Just use a reliable VPN such as ExpressVPN - which currently tops our review roundup of the best VPNs - to relocate yourself back to where you would normally watch PDC darts online. It's that simple!

There are hundreds of VPNs out there, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to watch the PDC Home Tour online wherever you are.

Discover all of our favourite VPNs for streaming