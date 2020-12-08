How to watch Love Actually online: stream the classic Christmas movie from anywhere

The festive spirit is well and truly setting in, which must mean it’s time to give Love Actually its annual airing. Set predominantly in London and threading together the amorous entanglements of eight different couples in the run-up to December 25, this Richard Curtis rom-com is packed with heartfelt humor and seasonal goodwill. So, curl up by the fire with someone special – human or feline – as we detail how to watch Love Actually online from anywhere.

How to watch Love Actually online Released in 2003, writer-director Richard Curtis assembled an incredible cast for this feel-good hit. It's a patchwork quilt of love stories starring…well, almost everyone actually: Bill Nighy, Hugh Grant, Kiera Knightly, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, and so many more. It’s a must-watch Christmas flick and regularly appears on festive Top 10 movie lists. Read our full guide below to watch Love Actually online from anywhere - all you need is a good VPN.

It’s the perfect antidote to this stinker of a year: unapologetically optimistic and cheesier than a Boxing Day buffet. Two of the film’s most memorable scenes involve Hugh Grant shaking his booty around 10 Downing Street to the Pointer Sisters ‘Jump (For My Love)’, and Andrew Lincoln pledging his undying devotion to Kiera Knightly via cue cards while her unwitting husband (Chiwetel Ejiofor) waits inside. Which will either have you gagging on your turkey or cheering at the TV.

Like many Yuletide tales, though, it’s got darker elements that belie its saccharine reputation. When Laura Linney’s character finally brings her handsome office-crush home (Rodrigo Santoro), the demands of caring for her mentally ill brother mean that filial affection trumps romantic love. There are numerous infidelities too. But the film’s executed with such open-hearted exuberance and fun that you can’t help but be charmed.

It was a box-office smash when it was released in 2003, raking in $248 million worldwide. No wonder really, with that jaw-dropping cast and the Midas touch of rom-com king Richard Curtis (Bridget Jones’s Diary, Notting Hill). Ready to enjoy the ultimate holiday treat? Then read on as we explain how to watch Love Actually online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Love Actually online in the US

Although this Brit hit isn’t available to stream in America, it is available to purchase via Amazon. You can rent it for $3.99, or buy it from $9.99 to watch as many times as you like…which should please the Anglophile in your life. Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your preferred VoD service, and stream your festive favorites no matter where you are.

How to watch Love Actually online in the UK

British film fans, it’s time to get giddy because Richard Curtis’s beloved rom-com is available to stream with a subscription to Now TV (in addition to holiday-themed films like Elf and Last Christmas). You’ll need to pick a Sky Cinema pass, priced at £11.99 a month, but new members are entitled to a 7-day free trial first! Meanwhile, you can buy Love Actually from Amazon Prime Video for the meagre cost of £3.99, making it yours to keep as a digital download. Ideal for amorous fans of both Hugh Grant and Colin Firth. As detailed above, if you’re abroad then you’ll want a VPN to keep watching your favorite movies and TV shows. Not only do they let you access different regional content, but they’ll keep your personal details extra safe online, too.

How to watch Love Actually online in Canada

Love Actually is part of Amazon Prime Video's extensive library of popular films and TV shows in Canada. Sign up and enjoy 30-days of free streaming, after which you’ll pay CND$7.99 a month. NB: Quebec residents get two months for the price of one, rather than 30-days free. If you're currently abroad, however, then you won’t be able to connect to the VoD services you’d normally use at home. To overcome the obstacle of geo-blocking restrictions, just grab yourself a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Love Actually online in Australia

Foxtel’s VoD service Binge is spreading the festive magic this Christmas, with Love Actually part of its one-thousand strong movie collection. An entry-level Basic plan will cost just AUS$10 a month, and you can upgrade for HD quality streaming. Not ready to commit? Give their 14-day free trial a whirl first! Alternatively, the film is also available as part of Amazon Australia's Prime Video library - try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days! Finally, remember that a VPN is necessary if you want to watch your home streaming services while abroad, as per our guide above.