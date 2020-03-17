How to watch Little Fires Everywhere online: stream the new show from anywhere

Little Fires Everywhere is the new Hulu Originals eight-part series adaptated from Celeste Ng’s best-selling 2017 novel of the same name. It stars Hollywood big-hitters Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington who both also have executive producer credits for the show. It's likely to be one of the most talked about new shows during the lockdown, so read on to find out how to watch Little Fires Everywhere online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Little Fires Everywhere cheat sheet Little Fires Everywhere is an eight episode series that is set to premier in US first on Hulu, with the first three episodes set to be rolled out all at once on March 18 and the remaining five parts released weekly from then on.

Set in 1997 in the wealthy Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights in Ohio, the series centers on two very different families and an unraveling mystery. As with the book, the show begins with a house on fire, suspected to have been the result of arson. The house belongs to the Richardsons, an upper-middle-class family, who on the surface appear to have a perfect life, with Witherspoon playing the matriarch Elena.

Washington plays Mia, a single mum and a photographer who’s lived a transient lifestyle throughout her daughter’s childhood, who becomes a tenant in a smaller home that Elena owns. The connection between the families deepens as their children become friends, but things become complex as the secrets surrounding the fire begin to emerge.

Little Fires Everywhere is one of the most widely anticipated Hulu shows for some time, and there's soon to be a a big chunk of episodes for you to gorge on.

With that in mind, here's how to watch Little Fires Everywhere and stream the new series online from all corners of the globe.

Here's how to watch The Walking Dead online

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere in the US

As mentioned above Little Fires Everywhere has been produced exclusively in the US by streaming service Hulu. The first three episode are to be uploaded in one batch on March 18, with the remaining episodes made available every Thursday from then on in. That means in order to watch the show you'll need a subscription to the popular streaming service if you want to watch Little Fires Everywhere in the US. Fortunately, they're great value. Hulu plans are available from just $5.99 a month that will allow you to watch Little Fires Everywhere. For the ultimate value, though, bag a Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports (when they're eventually on again). Plus, Hulu lets you add on additional channels to its core service - everything from HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks - so it really is a legit alternative to cable and a cord-cutters dream. A final benefit of Hulu is you can watch it on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers.

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere from outside your country

Little Fires Everywhere is all set to be rolled out at a time when people are desperate for something new to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Little Fires Everywhere no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch munching your favorite takeout.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Little Fires Everywhere from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Having licensed Hulu exclusive The Handmaid's Tale to great success in the past, Channel 4 are strongly rumoured to have snapped up the broadcast rights to Little Fires Everywhere for the UK, however this hasn't so far been confirmed. If you can't wait to watch the show, you're only alternative is to grab a VPN as mentioned above and sign up to Hulu, however this will require you having a US credit card to complete the subscription process.

Can you watch Little Fires Everywhere in Australia?

Fox Showcase has a track record of being the home Down Under of Hulu exclusive content such as Devs, but as yet there's no confirm US broadcaster for Little Fires Everywhere. As with the UK, if you're desperate to see the show at the same time as American audiences, you're only option is to grab a VPN and sign up to Hulu.

How about streaming Little Fires Everywhere in Canada

Its unfortunately the same story for Canadian TV drama fans - there are currently no confirmed broadcasters of Little Fires Everywhere in the region.