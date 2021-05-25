Friends: The Reunion — How to watch in India

Update (May 25): Added streaming time in India.

Friends: The Reunion will officially be streaming online in India. One of the most anticipated shows of the year, the Friends reunion will be streamed on May 27 globally and will also be coming to India officially.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in India

In India, you can watch Friends: The Reunion show exclusively on Zee5. The show will be streamed on the Zee5 platform at 12:32 PM on May 27. Globally, in countries like the US, UK, Australia, and Canada the show will be streamed on May 27.

To watch the Friends: The Reunion special show you will need to have the Zee5 Premium subscription. Existing Zee5 Premium users will be able to watch it without additional cost. New users will have to spend Rs 499 on the annual subscription plan.

It’s been over a year since the Friends: The Reunion event was announced, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the show took a long time to get an official release. Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey will be back squeezed onto that couch.

Giving us 236 episodes across 10 years, Friends finds itself as a classic of recent times. Exploring the sometimes turbulent lives of six 20/30-something adults, across a decade Friends delved into the ups and downs of relationships, careers, and family, all often in a comedic and cosy light. And 17 years after its final season aired, fans - new and old - are getting what they've always hoped for... a Friends reunion.

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

It's now been confirmed that James Corden will be the host of Friends: The Reunion, as well as a plethora of special guests. These include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Originally confirmed for release way back in May 2020, filming was put on hold until last month due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, the special episode is now set to be released, featuring iconic script readings and candid talks about the experience of being part of such a cultural phenomenon.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!