How to watch Football at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

What is it about football that draws in legions of dedicated viewers? The intensity? The pace? Don’t bother answering, we don’t know either. What we do know is you don’t want to miss the games. So in this article, we’ll cover how to watch football at Olympics 2020 with live streams from all corners of the globe

Live stream football at 2020 Olympics Dates: Wednesday, July 21– Friday, August 6 Venue: Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Tokyo Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, International Stadium Yokohama, Saitama Stadium, Olympic Stadium FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | 7Plus (AUS) | Peacock FREE trial (US) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

In the women’s competition, the US is the country to beat. They are the current FIFA Women's World Cup champions, and they won three consecutive gold medals in the Olympics from 2004–2012. But at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sweden put an end to their gold-medal streak and knocked them out in the quarterfinals. Now, like a classic sports film plot, these countries will face off against each other in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics.

On the men’s side, look out for the defending champions, Brazil. With the highest medal tally and an under-23 team that has won nine out of their last eleven matches, Brazil will light up the Tokyo Olympics.

Before you proceed with the article, if you’re curious about the other sporting events, check out our comprehensive guide on the Olympics live stream . Otherwise, keep scrolling to discover the best ways to watch a 2020 Olympics football live stream.

- Women's Bronze Medal Match: Thursday, August 5 from 5pm JST / 9am BST / 4am ET

- Women's Gold Medal Match: Thursday, August 5 from 10pm ET / Friday, August 6 from 11am JST / 3am BST

- Men's Bronze Medal Match: Friday, August 6 from 8pm JST / 12pm BST / 7am ET

- Men's Gold Medal Match: Saturday, August 7 from 8:30pm JST / 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

The Olympics is one of the most-viewed sports events globally, so it’s no surprise broadcasters from numerous countries are covering the event - and for free! The BBC and its iPlayer streaming site/app in the UK, Australia’s Channel 7 and Kenya’s KTN are just some of the broadcasters that are airing the Tokyo Olympics for free.

You also have the option to watch coverage for free on the official Olympics website, but its coverage will not be as extensive as that of other broadcasters and you shouldn't rely on it to guarantee free live streaming of specific events.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

You should be able to find an Olympic Games stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing the best VPN service, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

How to watch Olympics soccer in the US with and without cable

US residents with cable can turn to NBC for all their Olympics viewing. NBC cable users also have the option to stream the games online through NBC’s streaming service. It's worth mentioning that the network's interactive calendar is an easy way to see what is showing when. Since NBC has the broadcasting rights for the 2020 Olympics, cord-cutters will have to sign up for streaming services that have NBC. Peacock TV is available for a meagre price of $4.99 a month (or $49.99 for an annual plan) and comes with a FREE 7-day trial - though note that much of its programming schedule is given over to multi-sports coverage. This is great for general fans, but maybe a bit frustrating if you want end-to-end action of a specific discipline. Alternatively, Sling TV costs $35/month for the package you need for more comprehensive NBC access. Right now, it’s available for just $10 for the first month as part of a limited time deal. Both these streaming services are available on the Google Chrome Browser, Amazon Fire TV, gaming consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, and on Android and iOS.

In Australia, Channel 7 has exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2020 Olympics, and it’s airing the games for free. You can view the live broadcast on 7Two, 7Mate, and Channel 7’s streaming service—7plus. You can stream 7plus on iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

The BBC is showing the 2020 Olympics for free, so UK residents with cable can generally catch all the events comfortably. BBC One and BBC Two will air over 350 hours of live footage from the games, which will also be available online online on the BBC iPlayer. Other streaming platforms covering the Tokyo Olympics are Discovery+ and Eurosport, which claim to have the most comprehensive coverage in the UK. Their subscriptions will cost you £4.99/month and £6.99/month respectively. You can access these services through a range of devices, including Apple TV, Samsung TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android. Not in the UK during the 2020 Olympic games? Use a VPN to connect to servers in the UK and catch all the games live.

How to watch Olympics soccer in Canada

In Canada, you have several broadcasters telecasting the 2020 Olympics—CBC, Sportsnet, TSN, and TLN. If you have cable, you can view the events through any of these channels. If you don’t use cable, you’ll need to subscribe to CBC, TSN, or Sportsnet’s online streaming platforms to watch the games. While TSN and Sportsnet’s streaming services will set you back CAD 19.99/month, CBC provides free streaming. TLN doesn’t have a streaming service currently. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

New Zealand also has free Olympics coverage in 2021 thanks to broadcaster TVNZand its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service. If that isn't quite enough, then Sky Sport is also carrying the action, with a weekly pass costing from $19.99.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.