How Nikon's D850 is tested to the extremes

While all the buzz at the moment is about Nikon's forthcoming full-frame mirrorless camera, the company has just released an interesting little video that reveals some of the stringent tests its full-frame D850 DSLR went through.

The promo video from Nikon Asia gives us a glimpse of some of the harsh conditions the D850 had to endure to meet Nikon's strict reliability tests, including simulations of temperatures and humidity levels far beyond the operating range in which the camera is intended to be used. The video also shows Nikon also conducting drop, impact and vibration tests.

Nikon's designers reveal that despite the D850 having an official operating temperature of 0 to 40C (32 to 104F), the camera has actually been engineered to withstand even more extreme conditions.

The D850 also features extensive weather sealing to protect the camera's electronics from dust and water, and to test this feature Nikon simulated rainfall hitting the camera from various directions.

After each test the camera's electronics were examined – and interestingly this wasn't done using some sophisticated measuring device, but instead by relying on the experience of Nikon's engineers to check the operational feel.