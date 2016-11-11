Here's the full letter Tim Cook sent to Apple employees after Trump's victory

So Donald trump won the elections and is now the President of the United States of America. Many people had a lot to say about this and took to various forms of social media to express their frustration.You can read some of the choicest tweets here.

Apple's response

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in an internal memo, assured Apple employees after Trump’s shock victory and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to diversity.

Here is Tim Cook’s letter to Apple employees after Trump’s victory in full:

Team,

I've heard from many of you today about the presidential election. In a political contest where the candidates were so different and each received a similar number of popular votes, it's inevitable that the aftermath leaves many of you with strong feelings.

We have a very diverse team of employees, including supporters of each of the candidates. Regardless of which candidate each of us supported as individuals, the only way to move forward is to move forward together. I recall something Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said 50 years ago: "If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward." This advice is timeless, and a reminder that we only do great work and improve the world by moving forward.

While there is discussion today about uncertainties ahead, you can be confident that Apple's North Star hasn't changed. Our products connect people everywhere, and they provide the tools for our customers to do great things to improve their lives and the world at large. Our company is open to all, and we celebrate the diversity of our team here in the United States and around the world - regardless of what they look like, where they come from, how they worship or who they love.

I've always looked at Apple as one big family and I encourage you to reach out to your co-workers if they are feeling anxious.

Let's move forward - together!

Best,

Tim

This makes for a very interesting read, especially the commitment to diversity and equality being a direct result of Trump’s controversial comments regarding immigrants and minorities.

Rocky relationship from the start

The Apple-Trump relationship has been a rocky one from the get go, with Cook making his support for Hilary Clinton very clear during the course of the election campaign. In fact, Cook even hosted a fundraiser for Hilary and was also reportedly on Clinton’s list of potential Vice President candidates.

Trump, on the other hand was extremely critical of Apple during his Presidential campaign because of the company's refusal to unlock an iPhone in the San Jose Bernardino shooting case. Additionally, in January of this year, Trump had made a statement asking Apple to start building their damn computers and things in this country rather than overseas.

What about the other tech companies?

Yesterday, we did an article on what technology giants like Slack, Facebook and Microsoft had to say about Trump’s controversial win which you can read here.