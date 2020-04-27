Google Pixel Buds gear up for Apple AirPods battle with new app and waitlist

The long-awaited Google Pixel Buds are set to rival the likes of the Apple AirPods, and with the appearance of a dedicated app in the Play Store, we're expecting them to launch very soon.

There's no official release date for Google's first true wireless earbuds just yet, but if you head to the Google store, you'll be able to join a waitlist for the new earbuds.

Despite the lack of release date, the launch of a new Google Pixel Buds app suggests that they'll be available to buy soon.

According to 9to5Google, the new app can be installed on "any device running Android 6.0 or higher" – though it does point out that "as the buds will undoubtedly utilize standard Bluetooth protocols, it would be safe to assume that basic listening functions will still work on devices running older builds or even other desktop and mobile OSes".

The Google Pixel Buds app confirms some of the features we were expecting from the true wireless earbuds, with controls for touch controls, adaptive sound, in-ear detection, Google Assistant settings, and a Find My Device feature. You'll also be able to use the app to check the battery levels of your buds.

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel Buds were announced back in October at the Made by Google event that brought us the Google Nest Mini, and will come with Google Assistant built-in, for hands-free access to the company’s super-smart voice assistant.

Those in the US will be able to buy the new earbuds for $179, and while we're still waiting on global pricing, that works out at around £140 / AU$270 with current conversion rates.

That means that (in the US at least), the Pixel Buds will be more expensive than the Apple AirPods with the standard charging case. However, they’ll still be $20 cheaper than the AirPods with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case, a feature that is rumored to come with the Pixel Buds as standard.

Right now, you can't preorder the Google Pixel Buds, but if you join the aforementioned waiting list, you'll receive an email as soon as they're available to buy.