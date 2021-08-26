Giddy up: the Lucid Air has two superfast launch models, one with 1,111 horses

The Lucid Air is one of the most anticipated electric cars this year, but there weren't many details on the car until recently. Specs for the exclusive Dream Edition launch model have now been made public, and they're pretty exciting.

Lucid first announced the Dream Edition as a single car with over 1,000 horsepower and more than 500 miles of range, but choices are a good thing for buyers.

The firm has now confirmed two versions of the car will be available at launch: Performance and Range, both of which will carry the same starting price tag.

The Performance model gets an astonishing 1,111 horsepower, while the Range model gets a still-wild 993 ponies .

Both models are absurdly quick, though, so there's no going wrong for the lead-footed among us.

The Range model sports a claimed 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds, while the Performance model shaves .2 seconds off that time for a 2.5-second sprint to 60 mph, while both will have a top speed of 168 mph. That makes it one of the fastest electric cars around.

Dream Performance Dream Range Motors Dual Motor, AWD Dual Motor, AWD Power 1,111hp 933hp Torque 1000+ Nm 1000+ Nm 0-60 mph 2.5 seconds 2.7 seconds Top speed 168 mph 168 mph Range (not final) 475 miles 517 miles

A serious price tag

While it's clear that Lucid has its act together and the Air Dream Edition is a serious car, there's no getting around its price tag.

Reservation holders are in for at least $169,000 (around £120,000 / AU$230,000) to get their hands on a Lucid, which is more extreme than even the Tesla Model S Plaid, which starts just shy of $130,000 (around £118,980 / AU$186,990).

Deliveries are expected to begin later this year, and Lucid notes that it will start contacting its reservation holders soon to determine which Air Dream Edition model they would like to order.

It's hard to deny that the Lucid Air Dream Edition is an impressive vehicle in either of its current formats. Still, it's even harder to get too excited about a car that will carry a monthly payment as large as many peoples' mortgages.

To be fair, Lucid presents its cars as premium luxury products, so the people lined up to buy one know what they’re in for. But in a world where we desperately need to accelerate the shift to electrification, accessibly-priced vehicles are much more exciting.

