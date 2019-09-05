Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta is live – how to join, and the PC spec you’ll need

Ahead of the game’s October 4 release, the beta for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint has gone live. And, it’s not too late to get in on the act if you fancy some lengthy Recon sessions over the weekend.

The Ghost Recon Breakpoint closed beta runs through to 11am UK time (3am PT, 6am ET) on September 9. PC gamers and those on the Xbox One and PS4 can get in on the beta action as well during that time.

How do you do that? Those willing to pre-order the game (or who have already committed) get guaranteed access. Also, those folks who have signed up for Ubisoft’s Uplay+ subscription service get the closed beta red carpet rolled out for them, too.

Those are the only methods of getting into the beta now, although there is still an option to register your interest on the beta website – but presumably it’s too late to go this route by now. If you signed up and registered previously, though, you may yet receive an invitation, so keep those fingers crossed.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint system requirements

Another factor which may sway your decision as to whether you want to put your money where your mouse is, pre-order, and get into the game right now, might be how your PC will cope with the shooter.

The PC requirements were recently published, with a variety of different levels of detail, from the minimum spec needed for ‘low’ settings all the way up to ‘ultra’ in 4K resolution.

Here are those spec details in full:

Minimum – Low Setting | 1080p

OS : Windows 7/8.1/10

: Windows 7/8.1/10 CPU : AMD Ryzen 3 1200/Intel Core I5 4460

: AMD Ryzen 3 1200/Intel Core I5 4460 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU: AMD Radeon R9 280X/Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 (4 GB)

Recommended – High Setting | 1080p

OS : Windows 7/8.1/10

: Windows 7/8.1/10 CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1600/Intel Core I7 6700K

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600/Intel Core I7 6700K RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480/Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 (6 GB)

Ultra Setting | 1080p

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 1700X/Intel Core I7 6700K

: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X/Intel Core I7 6700K RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT/Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080

Ultra Setting | 2K

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 1700X/Intel Core I7 6700K

: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X/Intel Core I7 6700K RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT/Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080

Elite – Ultra Setting | 4K

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 2700X/Intel Core I7 7700K

: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X/Intel Core I7 7700K RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU: AMD Radeon VII/Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080

So, maxed-out graphics in 4K requires a pretty beefy rig, but that’s no real surprise.

Perhaps more surprising when the specs were revealed was the demand for at least a GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X to run bare minimum ‘low’ settings. Also notable is the fact that 16GB of system RAM is required for anything above ‘recommended’ settings (high on 1080p), which is a bit of an eye-opener (and in this case, you’ll need to be running Windows 10 as well).