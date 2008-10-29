World of Warcraft tops 11 million players

World of Warcraft is now played by over 11 million gamers, according to a Blizzard press release, with Azeroth's online population growing by a million players in the last 10 months.

The release is well timed to remind us that the new WoW expansion, Wrath Of The Lich King, is released in a couple of weeks time.

"If the World of Warcraft were a nation, it would be the 75th most populated country on Earth ahead of Greece, but behind Zimbabwe," claims The Inquirer, adding, in typically cheeky fashion:

"Of course, it would be a nation where the entire population lived in basements with their mothers and no one would know of the concept of 'outside'. At least there would be little real crime and the entire food economy would be based on pizza and Doritos.

Geek shall inherit

To be clear on Blizzard's definitions - World of Warcraft subscribers include those individuals who have paid a subscription fee or have an active prepaid card to play, as well as those who have purchased the game and are within their free month of access.

The definition excludes all players under free promotional subscriptions, expired or cancelled subscriptions, and expired prepaid cards.

Blizzard spokesperson Mike Morhaime said it has "been very rewarding to see gamers around the world continue to show such strong support for World of Warcraft."