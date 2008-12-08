WIN! A Nintendo Wii and Sonic Unleashed

Sonic is back to what he does best - super high speed action. But this time he is truly in a worldwide race against time... as the sun sets, a new adventure awakens.

In Sonic Unleashed, Dr Eggman is up to his evil antics again. In his quest for world domination, he unleashes a powerful ray that divides the world into several continents and transforms Sonic into a beast-like state.

Sonic must travel across the globe, completing action-packed stages to retrieve the power of the Chaos Emeralds to ultimately save the world... and himself!

Sonic's world has been transformed, courtesy of a powerful new game engine that delivers the tight gameplay of a 2D sidescroller in stunning, picturesque 3D environments. Sonic Unleashed takes everything you know and love about Sonic and upgrades it with spectacular scenery, monstrous new combat powers at night, an unexpected storyline, and, of course, blistering speed.

